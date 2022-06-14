The Lviv resident tried to bribe the police with a barbecue

In Lviv, during the detention of the offending driver, his passenger offered the police 3,000 hryvnias and promised to build a barbecue grill for them.

This was reported by the patrol police of Lviv oblast.

On Horodotska Street in Lviv, patrols stopped the driver of a Citroen Jumpy for violating traffic rules. Police found signs of drug intoxication in him, which were later confirmed at a medical facility.

While drawing up the report, the driver started offering a bribe to the police. He was later joined by a passenger in the car. He interceded for the violator and offered the police 3,000 hryvnias and promised to build a barbecue grill for them, emphasizing that it cost 10,000 hryvnias.

Now the driver-offender and the passenger face criminal liability for offering illegal benefits to the patrol.