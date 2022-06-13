In Khmelnytsky, a man offered a bribe of 2,000 hryvnias to a police officer in order not to pay a fine of 119 hryvnias. He now faces imprisonment

In Khmelnytsky, a man received an administrative report on trade in a forbidden place and had to pay a fine of up to 119 hryvnias. But he tried to bribe the police with 2,000 hryvnias and is now facing imprisonment.

This was reported by the press service of the local police.

“On June 10, district officers of the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department 1 found a man selling foodstuffs from several points without proper documents and in an unidentified place while working out local markets. Police made administrative materials for the offense provided by h. 1 Art. 160 (Trade in cities on the streets, squares, yards, porches, squares and other unidentified places) of the Code of Ukraine on administrative law violations", — said there.

But the man came to the police station and tried to give the chief a bribe of two thousand hryvnias. Police immediately called an investigative team to the scene.

Now a criminal case has been opened against the man under Part 1 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code (Offer, promise or provision of improper benefit to an official). He faces a fine of almost 12,000 hryvnias or even up to 4 years in prison.