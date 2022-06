It became known on June 2 that the convict escaped from the correctional colony in Karlivka, Poltava Oblast. And on June 4, the man returned to prison on his own.

This was reported by the press service of the Poltava Oblast police.

"Immediate search operations were launched to establish the possible hiding place of the fugitive. In the evening of June 4, the convict returned to the institution on his own," the statement reads.

Now militiamen are finding out more details of this event.