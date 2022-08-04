In Zhytomyr, the offender hid from the police under a blanket. He was found

In Zhytomyr, the perpetrator, who evaded trial, hid from the law enforcement officers under a blanket.

This was reported in the press service of the National Police.

A 46-year-old resident of the Cherniakhivska community, who is accused of committing a serious crime, changed his place of residence and did not warn the law enforcement officers about it.

For several months, he hid in his friendʼs apartment. The police found the man there after all. The attacker decided to hide from the law enforcement officers among the clothes, covering himself with a blanket.

"However, even such "cunning" measures did not help him avoid trial," the police website notes.