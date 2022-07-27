In Rivne oblast, a man beat a military officer who came to hand him a summons. The victim was diagnosed with a brain injury

In the city of Dubrovytsia, in Rivne oblast, a 32-year-old man beat a military officer who came to hand him a summons. The incident happened on the evening of July 26.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

Doctors diagnosed the victim with a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion, and a lacerated eyebrow wound.

On the fact of the violation, a pre-trial investigation was started under Part 2 of Art. 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides up to five years of restriction or deprivation of liberty. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.