The author of the essay “How to Murder Your Husband” was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her husband

In the United States, Nancy Crampton, the author of an essay entitled "How to Murder Your Husband," was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband.

This was reported by the BBC.

A jury found that in 2018 she shot her husband to get $ 1.5 million, which insured his life. Her husband, Daniel Brophy, was a chef and professor at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

In 2011, Nancy Crampton published an essay on the Internet on "How to murder your husband." In it, she described the possible motives and methods of committing such a crime. The writer is also the author of the novels "Hell in the Heart" and "The Wrong Man".

"I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure. After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail. And let me say clearly for the record, I don’t like jumpsuits and orange isn’t my color,” Nancy began her essay.