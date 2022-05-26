The author of the essay “How to kill a man” was convicted of killing a man

A Portland Oregon court has found writer Nancy Crampton Brophy guilty of murdering her husband Daniel. It took the jury 8 hours to plead guilty.

This was reported by the Daily Beast.

In June 2018, a man was shot dead in the kitchen of the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland, where he worked for more than ten years.

The court found that Nancy should have received $ 815,000 from the insurance company after her husbandʼs death. According to the court, this was the main motive for the murder, and video from surveillance cameras helped to prove the womanʼs guilt.

Nancy and Daniel have been married for 27 years.

In 2011, Nancy Crampton published an essay on the internet on "How to kill a man." In it, she described the possible motives and methods of committing such a crime. The writer is also the author of the novels "Hell in the Heart" and "The Wrong Man".

"I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure. After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail. And let me say clearly for the record, I don’t like jumpsuits and orange isn’t my color," Nancy began her essay.