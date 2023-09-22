The soldier escaped from the unit and called on SBI “to catch him if they can”. And they were pretty able to do that

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained a soldier who ran away from the place of duty and defiantly called on the law enforcement officers to catch him.

He entered the army through mobilization, however, after serving a short term in Poltava, he decided that it was enough and simply voluntarily left the location of the unit.

The man was hiding in Kharkiv and tried in every way to discredit the law enforcement officers who were looking for him. To do this, the fugitive published videos with provocative statements on social networks.

The employees of the Security Intelligence Service quickly detained the serviceman and informed him of the suspicion of voluntarily leaving the military unit under martial law conditions (Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Now the deserter faces 10 years in prison.