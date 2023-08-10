North Koreans have been ordered to protect portraits of the Kim family during the storm

North Koreaʼs official newspaper Rodong Sinmun stressed that North Korean residents should protect portraits of their rulers as Tropical Storm Hanun approaches the Korean Peninsula.

CNA writes about it.

The storm is expected to make landfall in North Korea on Friday, August 11. It is already raging in the southern regions of Japan and in South Korea.

The newspaper reported that the North Koreansʼ "main focus" should be on securing propaganda portraits, statues, mosaics, murals and other memorials of the Kim family. And officials were recommended to make sure that the countryʼs economy would not be affected by "any natural disasters."