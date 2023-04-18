An employee of “Ukrzaliznytsia” transported evaders abroad in the trainʼs ventilation system. He was detained

The SBU detained an employee of "Ukrzaliznytsia" who was transporting evaders abroad in the ventilation system of a passenger car. Violators were found on the flight "Zaporizhzhia — Przemyśl".

The official equipped a special hiding place in the ventilation system of the conductorʼs compartment, where evaders hid during border passport control.

For one flight, the shelter could accommodate one person in the "folded" state.

The cost of such a "service" reached $2.5 thousand. The amount depended on the urgency of the escape and the train schedule.

The railway worker was detained at the "Mostyska-2" checkpoint for attempting to illegally take a conscript abroad.

Currently, the detained official has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border).