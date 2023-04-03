Ukrainian hackers hacked the account of a Russian volunteer and ordered dildos instead of drones

Ukrainian hackers from the Cyber Resistance group gained access to the payment card of Russian volunteer Mykhailo Luchyn, a friend of the fallen propagandist Vladlen Tatarskii, and bought $25 000 worth of sex toys.

Luchyn linked the "volunteer" card to the account on AliExpress — it was to her that the hackers gained access. Now, instead of drones, trucks of dildos and strap-ons are heading to Luchyn.

Luchyn himself confirmed the data leak and claims that he managed to return some of the money. The rest will be returned to him when he refuses the goods. At the same time, the hackers say that he lied about the possibility of returning the money.