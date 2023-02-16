Russia has banned officials from using foreign words

In Russia, the State Duma adopted amendments to the law on the state language, which prohibits officials and legal entities from using words and expressions that do not correspond to the norms of the modern Russian literary language.

The State Duma adopted the corresponding decision on February 16.

The norm "is aimed at protecting the Russian language from excessive use of foreign words." The exception is foreign words that do not have analogues in Russian. The list of such phrases is contained in the new normative dictionaries.