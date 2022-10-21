The officials have been banned from using complex and obscure words in New Zealand

New Zealandʼs parliament has passed a law banning complex and obscure words in the bureaucracy. This is reported by The Guardian.

The Plain Language Law has already come into force and requires officials to use plain, understandable language when communicating with the public. This will make democracy more inclusive.

The MP Rachel Boyack, who introduced the bill, stated: "People living in New Zealand have a right to understand what the government is asking them to do and what their rights are, what they are entitled to from the government."

Plain language advocates say the bill will save the government money and time, and that clear communication is key to democracy. Other authors argued that the bill would improve accessibility for people with disabilities, the elderly, and those who need translated documents.

“Most of the information we as members of the public receive from government departments uses complicated language, jargon and unnecessary abbreviations. This is a common sense change that will make it easier for New Zealanders to interact with the public sector,” explained Rachel Boyak.

The law is based on a 2010 the U.S. law that requires the U.S. federal government to release documents in a "clear, concise and well-organized" manner.