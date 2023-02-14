As part of decommunization, Poland dismissed all graduates of the Moscow Institute of International Relations from the MFA

All officials who graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations were dismissed from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The head of the department Zbigniew Rau informed about this in an interview with Gazeta Polska.

He is convinced that this university was an investment in the activities of Russian imperialism, because its graduates "were supposed to serve the state mind of the Russian empire."

"We managed to close a very important process, which is part of decommunization in the broadest sense," concluded the head of Polish diplomacy.