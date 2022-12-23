The Ministry of Education has approved federal educational programs for schools in Russia. They [programs] will become mandatory for public and private schools from the next academic year.

The Russian publication "Mediazon" writes about this.

Thus, in the course of the history of Russia for high school students, the "coup dʼétat in Ukraine in 2014", "the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia", "humanitarian support" of the "L/DPR", as well as "special military operation" and "sanctions of the USA and its allies" were included in the course of the history of Russia for high school students.

The module "elements of initial military training" was added to the Fundamentals of Safety program for grades 10-11, which includes the rules for firing the AK-74 Kalashnikov assault rifle, the principles of operation of F-1 and RGD-5 hand grenades, and first aid in battle.

A boy examines a Kalashnikov AK-74 assault rifle while visiting an exhibition at the Army 2022 forum, on August 20, 2022, in Patriot Park near Moscow, Russia. Getty Images / «Babel'»

In the other module of life sciences, there are "fundamentals of combating extremism and terrorism". Schoolchildren should be told about the punishment for this, about "right-wing radical groups of Nazi orientation" and "left-wing radical communities."

From this school year, every Monday, Russian students sing the national anthem and raise the flag. Their first lesson of the day is "Conversation about important things" — a classroom lesson during which students are told about the war and Ukraine.