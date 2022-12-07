In Russia, the court ordered the man to continue paying a fine to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, imposed back in the 90s

In Murmansk, Russia, the court ordered the man to continue paying the fine imposed in the 1990s to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by Insider.

The man is a former soldier of the Soviet Army who served in Western Ukraine. In the 1990s, he was accused of negligence in the case of theft of petroleum products in the military, and the court imposed a large fine on him, which he paid to the Ukrainian army from his pension for many years. After the start of the war, he appealed to the local court with a request to stop the executive proceedings, citing the fact that in this way he was financing the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, the court refused him, referring to the Minsk Convention.

The man made the first attempt to stop paying the fine even before the war, in 2019, when the money he transferred began to be returned for some reason. The publication suggests that this could be due to the fact that some of them were disbanded or their details were changed. As a result, money began to settle in the bank account for unclaimed amounts.

Murmansk resident appealed to the court with a request to stop transferring money from his pension and to return to him 175,000 rubles that were suspended in the account. But he was refused, because the executive proceedings were not closed.

The "Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Matters" (Minsk Convention) was concluded in Minsk in January 1993 by the CIS countries. Neither Russia nor Ukraine left it, so the legal document continues to apply.

The plaintiff tried to use the law on combating extremism and terrorism as an argument in court, but it turned out that there are no legal documents in Russia that put the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the same level as terrorists.