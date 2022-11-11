”Kherson has been surrendered, and Moscow will be surrendered.” An activist who was outraged by the escape of Russian troops from the Right Bank of Ukraine was detained in the Russian Federation

In the center of the Russian city of Perm, the security forces detained the activist Olga Syutkina with the poster "Surrendered Kherson, will also surrender Moscow."

This is reported by the publication "OVD news".

The poster shows the image of Russian Defense Minister Shoigu in a clown wig and make-up, as well as the inscription "Google St. 280.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation" (it refers to calls to violate the integrity of Russia).

When the police approached the girl, she cut her veins with the words: "This is the blood of Russian people." The security forces did not begin to provide her with first aid but took her to a van and took her to the police station.

The department drew up a report on Olga Syutkina under the article on discrediting the Russian army (Part 1 of Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).