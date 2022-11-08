A farmerʼs house burned down after a strange explosion in California. He is talking about a meteorite

A local farmerʼs house burned down in the state of California, Nevada county (USA). A farmer named Dustin Prochit claims that a meteorite could have caused it.

This is reported by KCRA and 6 ABC TV channels.

The man said that on November 4 he heard a loud explosion, after which he smelled a strong smell of smoke. He went outside and saw that the house was on fire. All the farmer could do was save one of his dogs. His second dog died. Along with the house, the pick-up truck burned down.

The man interviewed the neighbors and they told about a "flaming ball" that fell from the sky near his house. The version about the "flaming" ball is confirmed by footage from surveillance cameras, which probably captured this moment.

Firefighters are investigating the incident. They also suggest that the meteorite version may be true.