The Russian Ministry of Defense used a photo from Slovenia in 2010 for its statements about the “dirty bomb”

The Ministry of Defense of Russia illustrated its statements about Ukraineʼs alleged development of a “dirty bomb” with photographs of radioactive waste from Slovenia. They were made back in 2010.

The relevant statements were made public by the Russian Ministry of Defense on October 24.

With these photos, the Russians illustrated the process of making a "dirty bomb" and explained what radioactive elements it might contain. In particular, it can be uranium-235 and plutonium-239.

"When the charge is detonated, the container is destroyed, and the radioactive substance is dispersed by a shock wave, thereby creating radioactive contamination of the area in large areas, and can also lead to radiation sickness," the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation threatened.

Then this photo was distributed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. But already on October 26, the Slovenian government drew attention to this. It emphasizes that Slovenian radioactive waste is kept in safe conditions and is not used for any “dirty bombs”.