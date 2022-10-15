During the pseudo-referendum in the Kherson region, the occupiers tried to bribe residents with “military uniforms” on children

In the de-occupied part of the Kherson region, Security Service of Ukraine officers discovered the headquarters of the occupiers in the village of Novooleksandrivka. Among the campaign materials, the law enforcement officers found a large batch of childrenʼs clothes in a militaristic style.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

These items were copies of the military uniforms of the Russian invaders and were intended for local residents as an incentive to come and vote in the fake election. They also tried to bribe Ukrainians with free food.

"However, when the enemy saw that local residents were avoiding participation in the pseudo-referendum, they resorted to threats and machinations. Thus, having persuaded several collaborators to cooperate, they gave them two armed servicemen of the Russian Federation each and began a house-to-house search. If people did not open the door, the occupiers still counted all those registered at the address as votes in favor," says the message on the website.

The SSU documented these crimes and obtained lists, identification data and all necessary information about each of the collaborators.