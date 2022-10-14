An official of the Moscow City Hall died in Ukraine. He was mobilized with “zero military experience” and thrown into battle without training

In Ukraine, the head of one of the departments in the Moscow government, who was mobilized into the occupation forces with zero combat experience, died.

Nataliya Loseva, deputy editor-in-chief of the RT propaganda TV channel, wrote in her Telegram that 28-year-old Alexei Martynov had died.

He was mobilized on September 23. He once served in the Semenovskyi regiment, in which people mainly "march," Loseva explained. In the battle against the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the official was thrown without preparation, almost immediately after mobilization. He died on October 10.

Russian mass media write that at least 10 mobilized Russians have already died in Ukraine.