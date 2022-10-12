Serhiy Prytula sent Elon Musk the history of Ukraine book

Volunteer Serhiy Prytula sent American entrepreneur Elon Musk a book on the history of Ukraine authored by Roman Pinyazhko. He informed about this on “Twitter”.
"I hope this helps you understand why surrendering to the Russian evil empire is not an option for Ukrainians!" Serhiy Prytula added.
The remaining $63 100 raised will be spent on Motorola R7 radios for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On October 2, Prytula announced the collection of money for a history book for Elon Musk. In one day, it was possible to collect 2.3 million hryvnias.
- On October 2, Elon Musk published a series of tweets on his Twitter with assumptions about the "most likely" end of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. He offered users to vote for the following: hold a repeat vote in the regions annexed by Russia under the supervision of the UN; Russia is leaving, if the will of the people is for it; Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it was since 1783 (before Khrushchevʼs "mistake"); water supply to Crimea is guaranteed; Ukraine remains neutral.
- Later, Elon Musk posted another "vote" on Twitter. He asks users whether residents of the occupied Crimea and Donbas should decide in which country they should live — in Ukraine or in Russia. Many outraged Ukrainians came to Musk in the comments. In response, President Zelensky asked which Elon Musk everyone likes more — the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia. In the comments, Musk came to him and noted that he supports Ukraine, but worries about the consequences of the war for the world.