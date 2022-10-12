Serhiy Prytula sent Elon Musk the history of Ukraine book

Volunteer Serhiy Prytula sent American entrepreneur Elon Musk a book on the history of Ukraine authored by Roman Pinyazhko. He informed about this on “Twitter”.

"I hope this helps you understand why surrendering to the Russian evil empire is not an option for Ukrainians!" Serhiy Prytula added.

The remaining $63 100 raised will be spent on Motorola R7 radios for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On October 2, Prytula announced the collection of money for a history book for Elon Musk. In one day, it was possible to collect 2.3 million hryvnias.