The Fund of Serhiy Prytula raised funds for a history textbook for Elon Musk

Serhiy Prytulaʼs charity fund collected UAH 2.3 million in less than a day. This money will spend on receivers [radios] and a history textbook for the American developer Elon Musk, who the day before proposed "scenarios" for the end of the war in Ukraine.
"With these funds, we will buy the textbook itself and a batch of Motorola R7 radios for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because our people are always right. And we will also strengthen them with a stable and secure connection!", Prytula noted.
- On October 2, Elon Musk published a series of tweets on his Twitter with assumptions about the "most likely" end of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. He offered users to vote for the following: hold a repeat vote in the regions annexed by Russia under the supervision of the UN; Russia is leaving, if the will of the people is for it; Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it was since 1783 (before Khrushchevʼs "mistake"); water supply to Crimea is guaranteed; Ukraine remains neutral.
- Later, Elon Musk posted another "vote" on Twitter. He asks users whether residents of the occupied Crimea and Donbass should decide in which country they should live — in Ukraine or in Russia. Many outraged Ukrainians came to Musk in the comments. In response, President Zelensky asked which Elon Musk everyone likes more — the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia. In the comments , Musk himself came to him and noted that he supports Ukraine, but worries about the consequences of the war for the world.