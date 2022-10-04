The Fund of Serhiy Prytula raised funds for a history textbook for Elon Musk

Serhiy Prytulaʼs charity fund collected UAH 2.3 million in less than a day. This money will spend on receivers [radios] and a history textbook for the American developer Elon Musk, who the day before proposed "scenarios" for the end of the war in Ukraine.

"With these funds, we will buy the textbook itself and a batch of Motorola R7 radios for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because our people are always right. And we will also strengthen them with a stable and secure connection!", Prytula noted.