Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the destruction of a “barge with Ukrainian soldiers” near the ZNPP. In fact, they hit the abutment of the former bridge

The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of their helicopters operating in the Zaporizhzhia region. They allegedly "detected Ukrainian paratroopers" who were trying to cross the Dnipro River to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and destroyed them. However, for real, the helicopters fired at the bridge support.

The corresponding video is posted on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"The crew, using the search and sighting system, detected a barge with servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a distance of 15 km. Two “Vikhr” guided missiles were fired at the facility. A hit was recorded from the leading side to the bow, and from the guided one to the aft part of the barge," the Russian agency assured.

In fact, Russian troops hit the abutment of the bridge from the Second World War. This bridge was built by the Germans in 1943, but in 1944, due to the offensive of the Soviet troops, they were forced to blow it up. There are only two piers left from the bridge — one in Nikopol at the site of a local bar, and the other in the Dnipro River near the shore of the city of Kamyanka-Dniprovska. Even in the video from the Russian Ministry of Defense, you can see how birds fly near the support and how they fly away after being hit by helicopters.