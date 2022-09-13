Ukrainian border guards detected evaders by the smell of perfume and then detained them

Border guards of the Izmail detachment detained two citizens of Ukraine who tried to illegally cross the state border bypassing the "Zaliznychne" checkpoint and get to Moldova.

This was reported by the press service of the Izmail border detachment.

The squad did not immediately see the trespassers in the forest strip. But the wind helped the border guards smell the perfume. Thanks to thiss smell, evaders were found. The detained men of conscription age explained that “their relatives live in Moldova, and it is impossible to get to them legally”.

Violators were issued with protocols on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Criminal Procedure Code "Illegal crossing or attempted illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine."