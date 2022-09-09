The Russian Ministry of Defense turned off comments on social networks after questions about failures in the Kharkiv direction

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has closed comments on its official pages on the VKontakte and Odnoklassniki networks — this happened after the mass dissatisfaction of users in connection with the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces near Kharkiv and the capture of Balaklia.

The Russian project "We can explain" drew attention to this.

Initially, the administrators of the Ministry of Defense group at VK deleted comments about Balaklia, but on the morning of September 9, they simply closed the possibility of discussion. The situation is similar in Odnoklassniki. However, users continue to ask questions of the Ministry of Defense on the official Rutube page.

In the comments, people ask why Russia did not declare war, why it did not prepare for a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces, and demand to comment on the situation with Balaklia.

