In Belarus, social media accounts of the fictional country of Veyshnoria were recognized as extremist. It was invented during military exercises with Russia

In Belarus, a local court recognized social media accounts of the fictional country of Veyshnoria extremistic. It was invented as a conditional enemy during the joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus in 2017.

The Belarusian human rights center Vesna writes about this.

The court made the relevant decision on August 19. The list of extremists included Veyshnoriaʼs YouTube channel, pages of the fictional state in VKontakte, Facebook, Instagram, Odnoklassniki, an account in TikTok, as well as a channel and chat in the Telegram messenger.

Veyshnoria appeared after the joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus "West-2017". She became a fictitious enemy who is allegedly attacking Belarus. The General Staff of the country published a map of the conditional situation of the exercises, where Veyshnoriya was placed in the north-west of Belarus. Soon Veyshnoria had its own "Ministry of Foreign Affairs", "state symbols" and "currency". According to the website of the virtual state, more than 19 000 people have received Veyshnoria citizenship. Veyshnoriaʼs accounts have become very popular in social networks.