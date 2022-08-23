A church of magic mushroom fans sued the police over drug seizures

The Church of Magic Mushrooms in Oakland, USA sued local police over a 2020 raid that it says violates the groupʼs constitutional and religious rights. During the rave, drugs worth $200 000 were confiscated from parishioners of this church.

Vice writes about it.

Church of the Magic founder Dave Hodges said his organization has 60,000 members who pay $5 a month in exchange for the "sacrament" of herbs and mushrooms. It is a local branch of followers of the Church of Ambrosia, which advocates safe access to psychoactive substances in order to have a "direct experience of communion with God."

In its lawsuit, the organization cites the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993. This law allows certain groups to use illegal drugs. Currently, in the USA, churches of Brazilian origin and churches of Native Americans have such permission — there they use ayahuasca and peyote cactus.