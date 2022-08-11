In India, a man sued the state for 22 years because he overpaid 26 cents on the railway. And in the end he won

In India, a man sued the state for 22 years because he overpaid for a train ticket by 20 rupees (26 cents, or 9 hryvnias) in 1999. He attended 120 meetings and eventually won.

The BBC writes about it.

Lawyer Tungnath Chaturvedi was buying train tickets at a station in the town of Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Two tickets together cost 70 rupees. Chaturvedi paid Rs 100 but received only Rs 10 of the balance. He told the cashier about it, but he refused to return another 20 rupees.

Because of this, the man sued the cashier and the local railroad. The process took so long because of the reluctance of the judges to hear the case, as well as the bureaucracy of the Indian judicial system. Most of the judges were constantly either on vacation or sick.

In the end, the court did recognize Chaturvediʼs right. He ordered him to pay 15,000 rupees in compensation ($188) and repay 20 rupees at 12% per annum from 1999 to 2022. If the railway does not pay the amount within 30 days, the annual interest rate will increase to 15%.

Chaturvedi himself considers such an amount insufficient for all the time he spent in court with the railway. His family repeatedly asked him to withdraw the case, but he decided to go through with it. He believes that his example will inspire other people not to give up, even if "the struggle will be considered very difficult."