Ex-president Viktor Yushchenko will send Bandera honey to the front line

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko plans to send honey to the front line for defenders of Ukraine.

He announced this on his Facebook.

"This is our favorite honey, which was collected in the apiaries of the land of Great Ukrainians. Shevchenkiv honey was collected in Moryntsi, Banderiv honey was collected in Stepan Andriiovychʼs native village of Staryi Uhryniv," the ex-president noted.

Facebook/Viktor Yuschenko

He encouraged followers to suggest their options for names for the next batches. And he added that the first 25,000 sticks of honey would be sent to the Ukrainian military in the near future.