In Russia, the former “minister of the DPR” was convicted to 3.5 years in prison. He was one of the closest associates of the liquidated Zakharchenko

The court in Moscow convicted to 3.5 years in the colony of the former "minister of revenues and taxes of the DPR", Oleksandr Timofeev, with the call sign "Tashkent". He was one of the closest associates of the eliminated militant leader Zakharchenko and was also injured along with him during the explosion at the “Separ” cafe in occupied Donetsk.

"Kommersant" writes about it.

He was found guilty of fraud on a particularly large scale. According to the court, together with the former adviser of the ex-prime minister of Ukraine, Ihor Sosnovsky, the militant promised to contribute to the termination of the criminal prosecution of the businessman for $5 million. Sosnovsky, in his turn, was given a suspended sentence in April.

The accusation demanded four years of imprisonment for Timofeev, but the court took into account the so-called "mitigating circumstances" — the fact that the militant fought in Donbas and even has the title of "hero of the DPR".

The Timofeyev soldier graduated from the Tashkent higher military school, which is why he received his call sign. He fought at the Donetsk airport and since November 2014 was the so-called "minister of revenues and fees". He was in this "position" until the death of Zakharchenko, who was killed in an explosion in Donetsk on August 31, 2018. Then "Tashkent" itself received serious injuries. A week after the death of Zakharchenko, Timofeev resigned from all "posts" in the "DPR" and fled to Russia, because in the occupied Donetsk oblast he was accused of financial fraud, misappropriation of funds, corruption, etc.