Medvedev called Kazakhstan an artificial state and said that Georgia is a territory of Russia. Later, his post disappeared allegedly due to a page hack

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, published a post on his page on the VKontakte network in which he declared the need to occupy Georgia and Kyiv, and called Kazakhstan an "artificial state."

Screenshots of the post were published by the Russian journalist, Ksenia Sobchak, and users of the social network.

"After the liberation of Kyiv and all the territories of Little Russia from the gangs of nationalists who preach their invented Ukrainianness, Russia will become united again. After that, under the single hand of Moscow, led by the Slavic people, we will go on the next campaign to restore the borders of our homeland, which, as you know, do not end anywhere," wrote Medvedev.

As for Georgia, according to him, it was created "within the current borders only within the framework of the Russian Empire", so the country should supposedly be part of the Russian Federation.

As for Kazakhstan, Medvedev believes that this country is "artificial" and occupies "former Russian territories."

"In the current century, the authorities of Kazakhstan began to implement initiatives regarding the resettlement of various ethnic groups within the republic, which can be qualified as a genocide of Russians [...]. Until the Russians come there, there will be no order," the post reads.

Later, this post was deleted, and the propagandists, citing the politicianʼs assistant, reported that Medvedevʼs page was allegedly hacked. Medvedev himself did not publish any refutations or reports of hacking on social networks.