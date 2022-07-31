Trump buried his first wife in his golf club. He was suspected of trying to evade taxes

Former US President Donald Trump has been accused of burying his first wife Ivana at his New Jersey golf club to avoid paying taxes.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

"So I checked the NJ tax code & folks...itʼs a trifecta of tax avoidance!" said Dartmouth sociology professor and tax law expert Brooke Harrington.

She explained that New Jersey state law exempts owners of land donated for burial from property and personal property taxes, income tax and sales tax.

Harrington also clarified that there is no stipulation in the law about how many graves a piece of land must have for it to be considered a cemetery and tax-exempt. Ivana Trump, 73, died at her Upper East Side home on July 14. She was married to the ex-president of the USA from 1977 to 1992.