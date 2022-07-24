In Italy, eco-activists tried to glue themselves to Botticelliʼs painting “Spring”

Italian environmental activists tried to glue their hands to Sandro Botticelliʼs painting "Spring" in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

This is reported by Voice of America.

The museum said that thanks to the glass that was installed for additional protection several years ago, the masterpiece remained intact.

According to the police, a woman and a man bought entrance tickets and staged a protest in one of the halls of the Uffizi gallery dedicated to the artist. They also placed a banner in the hall with the inscription "The last generation — no gas, no coal."