Ukrainian Former Ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, commenting on the statements of the Prime Minister of the German state of Saxony, Michael Krechmer, who is in favor of freezing the war between Russia and Ukraine, suggested him to "freeze his head."

Opposing the politicianʼs theses, Melnyk noted that Ukrainians are in favor of "putting Kretchmerʼs head in a freezer to freeze his hot Russian fantasies."

"Your constant connivance of the war criminal Putin is disgusting," Melnyk said.

Kretschmer stands for a "quick freeze" on the full-scale war, which he calls the "Ukrainian conflict." He also insists on continued supplies of Russian energy carriers to Germany.