The Russian Council of Federations held another meeting of the parliamentary commission investigating "the activities of American biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine." According to the results of the meeting, they stated that in the blood of Ukrainian soldiers "there is evidence of conducting secret bio-experiments on them."

The Russian publication "Kommersant" writes about this.

Vice-speakers of the Federation Council and the State Duma, Kostyantyn Kosachev and Iryna Yarova, say that the blood analysis of the prisoners revealed a number of diseases atypical for Ukraine. From this they concluded that "soldiers were experimented with dangerous diseases and then used for military purposes."

They say that soldiers were found to have high titers of hepatitis A and that global pharmaceutical companies tested their drugs on them. And they also say that fighters are drug addicts.

Later in her speech, the propagandist Yarova adds that the Armed Forces are fighting with unprecedented cruelty and "committing crimes against the civilian population." She justifies such actions by the fact that the United States allegedly gives fighters special doping that "neutralizes the last traces of human consciousness and turns a person into a deadly monster."

No analysis results or expert opinion were shown to the audience.