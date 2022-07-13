The Governor of Belgorod oblast of Russia: Local residents began to damage their homes themselves and pass it off as shelling in order to receive compensation

The governor of Belgorod oblast of Russia, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that local residents began to damage their homes themselves and pass it off as shelling. So they want to receive compensation from the state for repairs.

He said this during a broadcast on the Russian social network Vkontakte, writes The Insider.

He was asked in the comments about compensation for the damaged furniture, TV, and refrigerator as a result of the shelling. Instead, Gladkov reported that there have already been cases where residents intentionally damage property in order to get money.

"Already now we see that, unfortunately, someone is starting to perceive the situation as an opportunity to make repairs at the expense of other sources, change the windows to plastic ones, start breaking tiles, start breaking windows," Gladkov said.

According to him, the authorities will consider the issue of compensation taking into account "the income of the family". He cited "large houses with swimming pools" as an example and emphasized that in such a case the state would not help.