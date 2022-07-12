The State Duma of the Russian Federation proposes to rename the post of president to ruler

Russian liberal democrats proposed to change the official title of the position of president to "ruler". It is not known which of the LDPR representatives introduced this initiative, but the press service of the faction stated that the name of the position of the head of state in the Russian Federation "always confused them."

Business Insider writes about it.

They believe that the word "president" was imposed by the West and "before itʼs too late" it can be changed to a version that is "closer and more understandable to the Russian ear."

"The title of the position of the head of state has always confused us. The term "president" in the sense of the head of executive power was first used only at the end of the 18th century. in the USA, and much later spread throughout the world. In our country, by historical standards, this is a completely new word, and until it has taken root, it can be safely replaced," the faction said.

The question of removing the term "president" was raised by the deputies in the text of amendments to the Russian constitution back in 2020, but then the proposal was not adopted.

Putinʼs spokesman Peskov said that the Kremlin had not yet thought about it.