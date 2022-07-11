A tourist fell into the Vesuvius crater while trying to take a selfie

On Saturday, July 9, a 23-year-old American man fell into the Vesuvius crater while trying to retrieve his phone.

This is reported by Sky News.

Having climbed to the top, the boy wanted to take a selfie, but the phone slipped from his hands and fell into the crater. Rescuers had to use a helicopter to save the tourist. The American survived, but received several bruises and scratches.

Later it turned out that the boy together with three relatives went to the top by a forbidden route, which is considered the most dangerous. In addition, they did not have tickets and a guide, so the whole group will be charged with trespassing.