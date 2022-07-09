In Kyiv, three men who stole copper cables from destroyed Russian equipment in the center of the capital were caught

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers caught three men who stole copper cables. They cut them from the destroyed Russian equipment, which is on display in the center of the capital.

The Patrol Police of Kyiv writes about this on its Telegram channel.

"The other day, around 9 p.m., the police received information about theft on Mykhailivska Square. The message was about three men who were behaving suspiciously near exhibits of military equipment," the message reads.

They noted that men from 23 to 36 years of age were quickly found. They admitted that they cut cables for profit.