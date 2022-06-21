”He wanted a better life.” The dog of the Belarusian border guards was able to escape to Poland after three unsuccessful attempts

In Belarus, a service dog of border guards after three failed attempts was able to escape to Poland.

Tut.by writes about it.

An eight-year-old Belgian shepherd named Steve was patrolling the Polish-Belarusian border with Belarusian border guards. They tried to return the dog to the Belarusian security forces three times, but without success: each time he returned. Volunteers say this is unusual because trained dogs who work in the security services usually do not abandon their owners. However, Steve still achieved his goal — on the fourth time they kept him in Poland.

The dog showed serious skin diseases and signs of malnutrition. Volunteers suggest that the former owners kept Steve on bread and water and do not rule out that the dog was beaten. Steve is now in a nursing home: the dog is too old to return to work.

"He decided to try a better life, and as you can see, he succeeded. He is content," the volunteers stressed.