In Russia, a blogger posted a video in which the mayor of his city could not pronounce the word “denazification.” The next day he was conscripted into the army

In the Russian city of Dalnegorsk, Primorsky Krai, local blogger Daniil Kulikov posted a video where the city mayor Aleksandr Terebilov congratulates people on Russia Day. When he spoke about the war in Ukraine, he failed to say the word "denazification" several times. The next day, the blogger was taken to the army.

Kulikov wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

On June 15, the blogger wrote that Terebilov himself came with the military commissar to present a conscription document to a military meeting.

"However, they were disappointed — Iʼm on vacation, as my staff told them. Apparently, Aleksandr Mikhailovich was not satisfied with this answer and decided to personally make sure of my absence and checked all the offices. And he did this, filming everything on his phone," he said.