In Switzerland, 13 people were hospitalized with severe burns. They walked on hot coals during team building

In Switzerland, twenty-five people received burns after walking barefoot on hot coals as part of team building.

This was reported by the BBC.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 14, on the Au Peninsula. A large emergency team arrived at the private event, including 10 ambulances. 13 people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to police, the participants walked on a layer of coal several meters long and soon felt pain. It is unclear whether there was a problem with the laying of coal or how the group walked on it. Police launched an investigation and gathered evidence from the scene.

Walking on hot coals is sometimes arranged for motivational courses and charity events.