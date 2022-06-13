The logo of the Russian analogue of McDonaldʼs, the restaurant chain "Tasty and Dot", coincides with the logo of the Portuguese company Matosmix. It is engaged in the production of feed for domestic animals.

This was noticed by users of social networks and journalists.

Here is the logo of the restaurant chain "Tasty and Dot":

And here is the Matosmix logo, which has been operating in the agricultural market since 1974.

"I have been saying for a long time that no anti-Russian propaganda is needed. They are doing great on their own, without outside help," journalist Denys Kazansky wrote in the Telegram.