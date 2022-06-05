Ukraine is waiting for a certificate on the mental state of the speaker of the Hungarian parliament. He accused Zelensky of “mental problems”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expects that the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament László Kövér will publish a certificate on the state of his mental health. Earlier, he called President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs determination to demand support from Ukrainian partners "mental problems."

On June 5, MFA spokesman Oleg Nikolenko announced Ukraineʼs position on this issue.

"Further assessment of Mr. Kövérʼs words directly depends on the conclusion recorded in the [medical] certificate. And more broadly, unfortunately, Hungarian politicians persist in blaming Ukraine and whitewashing Russiaʼs crimes. This position is not surprising, because historically Hungary has repeatedly turned to the evil side," Nikolenko added.