Ukraine is waiting for a certificate on the mental state of the speaker of the Hungarian parliament. He accused Zelensky of “mental problems”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expects that the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament László Kövér will publish a certificate on the state of his mental health. Earlier, he called President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs determination to demand support from Ukrainian partners "mental problems."
On June 5, MFA spokesman Oleg Nikolenko announced Ukraineʼs position on this issue.
"Further assessment of Mr. Kövérʼs words directly depends on the conclusion recorded in the [medical] certificate. And more broadly, unfortunately, Hungarian politicians persist in blaming Ukraine and whitewashing Russiaʼs crimes. This position is not surprising, because historically Hungary has repeatedly turned to the evil side," Nikolenko added.
- An interview with Kövér was published on June 4, in which he said the following about Zelensky: “Usually, those who need help ask for it politely — persistently, but ask, not demand or threaten. They usually threaten enemies, not those they want to have as friends. There is a personal mental problem here."
- Hungary has blocked a sixth package of sanctions against Russia. The country opposed the EUʼs rejection of Russian oil. In addition, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Hungary has refused to allow weapons for Ukraine through its territory.