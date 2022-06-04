The Mexican embassy in Russia refuses to issue an e-visa, replying in Ukrainian

Residents of Russia who want to apply for a Mexican e-visa on the embassyʼs website are denied in Ukrainian.

This was reported by Russian publications RIA Novosti and RBC.

Citizenship must be indicated when applying. If you write "Russia" in the citizenship column, then after filling in the document, the text in Ukrainian appears on the screen: "Unfortunately, we are forced to inform you that your request for electronic authorization cannot be processed". Then, also in Ukrainian, it is recommended to apply for a visa in person at the consular department.