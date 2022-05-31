”Donbas” will separate from “Progress” — Russia launches a rocket on the ISS, part of which is called “Donbas”. But it must separate and burn in the atmosphere

Russiaʼs state-owned Roscosmos is launching a rocket to the International Space Station, part of which has been dubbed Donbas. This part must separate and burn in the atmosphere during the flight.

Ruslan Leviev, the founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team investigative journalists, drew attention to this.

In addition, the inscription "Russia does not abandon its own" with the so-called "LDPR" flags is indicated on the main fairing of the rocket. This part of the rocket will also be dropped and burned during the flight.

The same part, which was called "Donbas", will partially burn and partially sink in the Pacific Ocean.