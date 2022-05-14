German butcher wants to gift liver sausage to the Ukrainian ambassador. Thatʼs what the ambassador called Chancellor Scholz

In Germany, butcher Walter Adam wants to send a gift bag with liver sausage to Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk. The reason is that the ambassador recently called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "an offended liver sausage."

Melnyk himself responded to this initiative: "My wife and I are looking forward to your homemade liver sausage and cordially invite you to Berlin and Ukraine."

In early May, it became known that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to go to Kyiv because shortly before that the Ukrainian authorities declined President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a visit to the capital. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk called Scholz an "offended liver sausage."