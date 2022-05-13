In India, parents are suing their son and his wife — they have not given birth to grandchildren

In Uttarakhand, India, a couple is suing their only son and his wife for failing to give them a grandson after six years of marriage. This was reported by the BBC.
Sanjay and Sadhana Prasad (61 and 57) say they spent their savings on raising their son, training him as a pilot, and a lavish wedding. And now they are demanding almost $ 650,000 in compensation if a grandson is not born within a year.
"My son has been married for six years, but they are still not planning a child. At least if we have a grandson with whom we can spend time, our pain will be tolerable," Prasad said.
They filed the lawsuit on the basis of "mental harassment." Their son and his wife do not comment on the incident. The court will consider the petition on May 17.
Mr. Prasad said he had spent all his savings on his son, sending him to the United States in 2006 to train him as a pilot for $ 65,000. The boy returned to India in 2007 but lost his job, and his family had to support him financially for more than two years. The son eventually got a job as a pilot, and in 2016 his parents arranged a marriage for him, hoping to have a "grandson to play with" after retirement. The parents say they also paid for a wedding reception at a five-star hotel, a luxury car worth $ 80,000, and a honeymoon abroad.