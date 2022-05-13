In India, parents are suing their son and his wife — they have not given birth to grandchildren

In Uttarakhand, India, a couple is suing their only son and his wife for failing to give them a grandson after six years of marriage. This was reported by the BBC.

Sanjay and Sadhana Prasad (61 and 57) say they spent their savings on raising their son, training him as a pilot, and a lavish wedding. And now they are demanding almost $ 650,000 in compensation if a grandson is not born within a year.

"My son has been married for six years, but they are still not planning a child. At least if we have a grandson with whom we can spend time, our pain will be tolerable," Prasad said.