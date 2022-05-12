Polish TV channel bought the rights to film the series “Servant of the People” because of Zelenskyʼs popularity

The Polish TV channel Telewizja Polsat has acquired the rights to film its version of the Ukrainian satirical series Servant of the People, in which the incumbent President of Ukraine played the leading role.

This was reported by Gazeta Wyborcza.

After the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs personality became widely popular in the world, which led to various countries applying en masse for a license to broadcast this series.

It is not yet known which cast will be in the Polish version and who will play the leading role.

Servant of the People series

Ukrainian comedy political series produced by Kvartal 95 Studio. In the center of the plot is the story of school teacher Vasyl Holoborodko (played by Volodymyr Zelensky), who is secretly filmed on a video camera when he swears, criticizing the government. Then the video hits YouTube and gains a lot of views. Holoborodko is persuaded to register for the presidential election. Winning them, he leads the country.